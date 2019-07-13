“This is why you shouldn’t take any photographs on your next holiday”

People always ask me why I love to travel so much. The answer is really simple: pure curiosity. I love seeing new places, having new experiences and meeting new people. For me, it’s about trying to understand a little more about the immense and glorious world we inhabit. I can never get enough of it.

I’ve been travelling since I was 19, starting with a month inter-railing around Europe. After college, I went to Australia for a year, most of which I spent hitchhiking and camping by myself around that vast and wonderful continent. Then I kept going. I’d work for a while, save up, and then take off again. I went to Eastern Europe and Turkey for seven months after the Berlin Wall came down. Nepal overland to Turkey, South East Asia, South America, Central America, New Zealand. My most recent long-haul trip was six months, which included six weeks in Ubud in Bali, which was the basis for the last chapter of my book, Elsewhere.