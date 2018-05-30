Men reveal what it’s really like to be a sperm donor

This is impressive, especially when you take into account that back in 2005 there was a change in the law that some predicted would have a catastrophic impact on the industry. The government ruled that people donating sperm and eggs would no longer have the right to remain anonymous, meaning that children conceived in this way would be able to identify their genetic parents once they reached the age of 18. It will be 2023 before we know how many children decide to exercise this right.

“My guess”, says Dr Ahuja, “is that on 1 April 2023 the regulator shouldn’t employ more people to answer their phones. It’ll be a slow burner. Society’s now much more relaxed, more mature and more willing to participate. I don’t think many 18 year olds will be thinking about this – it’s not really a huge concern for donors or recipients.”

But clearly the possibility of having 20 biological children contact you in 18 years time did have an impact on some men. (Each donor is allowed to supply 10 different families with sperm and if families want to have a sibling they will usually try to use the same donor sperm to conceive. So, if 10 families have two children, donors could father 20 children. Although in reality, it’s likely to be fewer than that.)

When the 2005 law was announced there was a huge drop in donors, but since then numbers of men coming forward has gone up year after year. No one really knows the exact reasons why but it’s thought that increased awareness of the need for sperm – for same sex couples and couples dealing with fertility issues – has had a big part to play. There’s also been a big shift in the profile of those donating a very precious resource.