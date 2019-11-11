“Ask yourself, what memories of their life do you want to keep alive? What quality of them now lives in you? What memories can we pass on to others?” Kessler says.

“I tell the story in the book about the woman who finds the stamp in the post office that reminds her of her father and whenever she pays her bills, she has a sweet memory of her father. The other day I suddenly just remembered my son when he was in kindergarten, and it brought such a smile to my face. These are both small, meaningful moments.

“You can obviously talk to people who know them, but you could also be in an everyday situation. Right now I’m visiting the city of Chicago. As I’m here, I think about much my father loved Chicago. I have this sweet photo of him here in Chicago, everyone I run into today I could say, ‘I have a sweet memory of my father being in Chicago’. My father never saw London, so when I go to London I take a part of my father with me there – I hope he gets to see it through me.”