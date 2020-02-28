But Yawar is a problem solver, and he found a lady online who would come and cover all of the chairs. We fixed the lighting and the next morning when we walked in – the day of the event – we suddenly realised we could do this, and if it all went wrong, we would take it as a learning curve. It was actually a huge success and we’ve done them every year since – they’re now even called the Cake Oscars by others in the industry! I remember watching the awards that first year feeling like a guest at my own event, watching everything unfold and feeling so proud. It’s really important as an entrepreneur when you’re often racing around at 100 miles an hour to take a step back and really appreciate what you’re doing. What makes it easier to be brave is to have a really strong network.

Setting up your own business full stop is brave – the world is uncertain. But each time you do something that scares you, you get a bit braver, and a bit more confident. Now I’m at the stage where I go, ‘I can do it’, and know whatever it is, I’ll find a way and find the right people to help me.

I do have a lot of women talk to me and say that they’re not brave enough to take that first step. I advise trying to do your business alongside your day job as long as is possible – it gives you a financial safety net. But when you’re ready, it’s about taking that leap and knowing that it’s OK to fail, but if you don’t try, you’ll never know.