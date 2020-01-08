Stop breaking habits: this is the science of making habits really stick

Habits involve different neural circuitry to single behaviour changes. They activate a relatively separate part of our brain from our conscious, thinking selves. You can make a determined decision to spend less, but your habit memory persists. For example, when surfing the internet, you will automatically think of your favourite shopping sites. At around 5pm, you start thinking of what to buy for dinner. This is the way habits work – our daily contexts (such as times and places) bring to mind thoughts of what we have done in the past to get a reward.

You can exert some willpower and stop yourself spending for today. But self-denial is ironic – simply by quashing a desire, we give it extra energy to plague us in the future. That’s why you can’t stop thinking about that new electronic gadget you passed up or those new shoes you stopped yourself from buying.

It doesn’t have to be this way. You don’t have to remain in the trenches, fighting to stay motivated and exert control.