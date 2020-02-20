Russell Brand is right – we need to talk more openly about suicide

Using the words ‘suicide’ and ‘ordinariness’ in the same sentence feels counter-intuitive.

With its devastating rejection of our most vital instincts, suicide seems far from ordinary. To borrow author Matt Haig’s description, suicide is usually “the final symptom” of depression, a “collapse under unbearable weight”. It is tragic, brutal and mind-bending in its terminality.

We were all reminded of that this week when Caroline Flack – a smart, successful 40-year-old woman exuding vivaciousness and energy – felt she had no other option than to end her own life, following relentless vilification by the press. Hearing this sad and senseless story, ‘ordinary’ is the word furthest from our minds.