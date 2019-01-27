I, along with the rest of my school year, took an eight day trip to Poland, in order to visit the Warsaw Ghetto and concentration camps such as Treblinka and Auschwitz, the largest of the camps, where over a million men, women and children were killed. Many of my friends had grandparents who had survived the Holocaust, or family members who had lost their lives in concentration camps. The Holocaust even formed part of my GCSE curriculum, where, as part of studying for our exams, we learnt in detail about how Hitler and the Nazis came into power, and how they implemented their evil plan.

Growing up in this environment, and with WWII not so long ago, I assumed that most people had an understanding of the events of the Holocaust: if not as in-depth as my understanding, due to my heritage, at least a basic knowledge of what had happened only a few decades ago.

However, according to a study commissioned by The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany and conducted by Schoen Consulting, general knowledge around the topic of the Holocaust is shockingly lacking.

In the USA, according to the study, over a fifth of millennials have not heard of, or are not sure they have heard of, the Holocaust. This was also the case for 11% of adults. Additionally, two thirds of millennials could not identify what Auschwitz was, while nearly half believed that two million Jews or fewer were killed during the Holocaust.

Perhaps most worryingly of all, 70% of adults agreed with the statement: “fewer people seem to care about the Holocaust as much as they used to”, while 58% believe that something like the Holocaust could happen again.