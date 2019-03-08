How has the legal industry changed for women in the last 100 years?

It’s hard to believe that 100 years ago, women were barred from working in law. They weren’t even allowed to study the profession.

This means that, whenever they were testifying in court or seeking legal advice, women would be met and surrounded my men. Lots of men. Barristers, solicitors, paralegals – they were all very much male.

A whole century later, we have thankfully seen women slowly but surely making their mark in the legal industry. A lot has changed since Dr Ivy Williams became the first woman to be called to the bar in 1922. The most recent figures from the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) show that almost half (48%) of all lawyers working in law firms are now women, while 58% of in-house solicitors are female.