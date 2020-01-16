We’re at the beginning of a new year, and everyone’s talking about tat. Getting rid of it, that is. Last year’s hit Netflix series, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, saw the decluttering guru teaching families how to clear out their clutter and makeover their homes, and we’re still talking about in 2020.

The KonMari method involves holding objects to see if they ‘spark joy.’ Any items that don’t make the grade are thanked (“By expressing gratitude toward the items you let go, it will lessen the feeling of guilt,” Kondo explains), before being unceremoniously thrown out.

I can certainly see the attraction of picking through your home like a burglar who should have gone to Specsavers, leaving it pristine in your wake. But while I’m not a hoarder, the thought of getting rid of my boxes (and boxes and boxes) of stuff makes me feel a bit faint.