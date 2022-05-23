Similarly, an ONS survey found that the average UK worker does approximately 22 working days’ worth of overtime per year. Specifically, women clocked up 6.8 hours more overtime each month than their male counterparts.

The pandemic exacerbated what’s been called the hidden overtime epidemic, the constantly-on ‘ping’ culture that sees us unable to escape deadlines, emails and notifications, even after working hours.

But corporate culture has long been ripe for exploitation via the popularising of toxic positivity ideals, says Hannah Martin, a psychotherapist, coach and founder of Talented Ladies Club.

“Many of us are seeking an identity or solution that will enable us to feel like we belong or can be more successful, so we suppress and invalidate any feelings or experiences that aren’t overwhelmingly positive, happy and optimistic.”

Indeed, the corporate girl wakes up at 5am and dresses herself in cigarette trousers and high heels. She feels like the softer granddaughter of Executive Realness, the 1980s ballroom culture category as seen in Paris Is Burning and Pose that allowed many LGBTQ+ and minority participants a gateway into the premier business world.

If anything, 2022’s corporate girl illustrates that the lifestyle is not much less exclusive than it was back then.

She spends her 12-hour days tapping away at a crisp keyboard with manicured nails and still has the energy for workouts, restorative yoga flows and overpriced martinis. She eats clean, doesn’t get burned out, and doesn’t wish for a better work-life balance. Instead, she practises gratitude and romanticises her life.