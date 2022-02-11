Why the true crime phenomenon is turning women into ‘citizen sleuths’

Emma Kenny is a true crime expert, presenter and host of YouTube channel True Crime With Emma Kenny. When she covered the Sarah Everard case in the summer of 2021, she received an influx of calls from sex workers who wanted to share information about the way Wayne Couzens had allegedly behaved with them. Kenny says people are driven to get involved in true crime cases because we build a parasocial relationship with victims, identifying with them or feeling we know them thanks to hours spent poring over their stories. She believes that our inclination towards armchair sleuthing is a good thing, proof that true crime makes us feel a sense of social responsibility.

This desire to ‘catch the bad guys’ is innate, according to Dr Ruth Tully, a consultant forensic psychologist who works on cases involving serious crimes. As humans, she says, we are naturally inquisitive. “There is an evolutionary element to an interest in true crime. We have always needed to protect ourselves, and understanding crime involves us empathising with the victim and trying to understand the criminal, which might make us better equipped to protect ourselves and others in future.”

Understandably, this impulse applies disproportionately to women, particularly at times when we feel most under threat. “We know true crime podcasts are listened to overwhelmingly by women, and there are a lot of different ideas in academia about why,” says Pâquet. It’s been cited as a way to process our deepest anxieties, to try and arm ourselves against harm, to understand why and how these things happen. “When it comes to actually getting involved, though, there’s an interest in using the genre to help find justice for women in ways we haven’t found through the formal system.”

In short, many of us don’t feel adequately served by our institutions. Take, for example, the fact that fewer than 1 in 60 rape cases end in convictions in England, and that’s when they make it through the courts at all – and so there’s a comfort in trying to take matters into our own hands.