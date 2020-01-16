Criminals shouldn’t be the focus of true crime: the victims should

When it comes to the real-life serial murderers’ hall of fame, Jack The Ripper is up there with the worst of them.

Despite the murders taking place in 1888, our fascination with the serial killer remains. Ripperologists (people who want to uncover the mystery of the Ripper) continue to try and unmask his true identity, but it seems likely that he’ll remain a murky figure haunting the poorly lit alleys of Whitechapel. The only thing that everyone knows for certain, and has done since the early newspaper reports of the killings, is that Jack the Ripper’s victims were all prostitutes.

Except… they weren’t.