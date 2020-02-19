“30 things I still don’t know, despite being 30”

1. What constitutes success? Read a thousand self-help books and they’ll inevitably define success in a thousand different ways. Are you of the ‘lean in’ variety? Or do you prefer to ‘lean out’? Does success look like a lazy Sunday morning in bed, or a frenetic Friday of meetings and talks? Who is the face of success - Beyoncé? Malala? I can’t sing and dance like the former, and I’m not as clever or as brave as the latter.

Success, growing up, seemed as tangible as an orange. If I closed my eyes, I could hold it, I could smell it, I could almost taste it. Good grades, a degree, owning a home and having a career where I swung from one salary band to the next like Tarzan on his vines, all felt within my reach. But the older I’ve gotten the more I’ve come to wonder how money relates to success, and how ‘success’ relates to happiness.

Some of the most ‘successful’ people I know, the ones who are making a real impact on the world, and who are happy because of it, also don’t have that much money. On the flipside, the most anxious and miserable I’ve been is when I haven’t had enough money to pay my rent. Zadie Smith says that being low on cash is an ‘existential threat’, as she explains in her essay Life Writing: “When each bill hitting the mat no longer represents an existential threat you are freed from an inhibiting and oppressive form of daily fear.” Money doesn’t equal success or happiness, but it does equal stability and a sense of potential in life. And surely those feelings constitute their own form success?

2. How Brexit is going to work. I don’t have a clue.