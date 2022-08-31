The rise of the Twitter #thread: what’s behind the increase in long-form content on social media?

When I’m feeling sentimental, one of my favourite things to do is read through some of my first tweets. From Taylor Swift lyrics and back-and-forths with friends to a collection of #LateNightThoughts and obvious subtweets, I didn’t exactly hold back from revealing everything that came across my mind in 2013 – and as such, those old tweets provide a unique glimpse into the inner workings of teenage Lauren.

But despite how funny it is to reread those older tweets now, what sticks out to me isn’t always the content. Instead, I’m more interested in something I never would’ve thought of at the time: their length.

When I first joined Twitter back in 2013, it was known for its short-form content. Facebook was the place you went when you wanted to share news, communicate with family or upload photos. Twitter, on the other hand, was somewhere you shared random thoughts and opinions with strangers. Some of my personal favourites from the Lauren archives include ‘excited for Saturday!’ (a shocking absence of specifics here) and ‘life’ (still relatable).