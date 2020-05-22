Are you having more headaches in lockdown? This could be why

Over the last two months, our lives have changed in ways we could never have imagined.

The coronavirus pandemic means we’ve been living in lockdown, isolating from our friends and family and, until recently, only leaving the house once a day. Many of us have had to quickly adapt to working from home, while millions have been furloughed and many others have lost their jobs. It’s been a frightening time with change coming at a rapid pace, and we have all had to adapt to a “new normal”.

In amongst all of this unprecedented change, it’s perhaps unsurprising that some of us have started to experience an increase in headaches since lockdown began.