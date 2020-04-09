Missing your loved ones? These coping strategies can help

• Focus on one day at a time. At the moment, nobody knows how long the lockdown will last. Newspapers and media speculate wildly, but the bottom line is that this is a great unknown. There is no point in agonising over whether it will be weeks or many months before you can see the people you love. Accept that you are missing them today, and leave worrying about the future to the side. Find peace in the moment, and let go of the anxiety that you may feel about not being able to plan for the future.

• Stay in touch. As well as the many ways of staying in touch over the Internet and phone, consider staying in touch with cards and letters, too. Writing an old-fashioned letter will give you the opportunity to process your thoughts and feelings in a slower, more timely way.

• Plan something fun to do with them in the future. Of course, nobody knows when we can actually do the things that we have been so looking forward to with our favourite people – but that doesn’t mean that we can’t start making plans. Consider starting a vision board or writing down a bucket list of fun activities that you can do together when things are better.