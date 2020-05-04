I’m lying on the sofa, with my eyes firmly shut. I’m six weeks into the government-enforced lockdown and this ‘new normal’ has now become second nature.

I get up and make my way into the kitchen, making this my 10th failed attempt of the day to not automatically start thinking about food. It’s only 3.30pm.

I’m fasting, you see. From dawn until dusk, I am refraining from all food and water as part of the holy month of Ramadan.