“Isn’t it funny? You hear a phone ring and it could be anybody. But a ringing phone has to be answered, doesn’t it?”

Kiefer Sutherland growled those famous words at us back in 2002’s Phone Booth and, at the time, they were 100% accurate. In the years that have passed, though, technology has moved on. Nowadays, everyone has a smartphone, entire generations have grown up without ever using a landline, and when’s the last time you saw a phonebooth IRL, hmm?

Perhaps all of these changes go some way towards explaining why, whenever someone dares phone me without sending prior warning via WhatsApp, I immediately panic.

Sometimes, I’ll walk into another room and leave my phone behind to ring from afar. Sometimes, I’ll turn it upside down onto the table and pretend I haven’t noticed. And, very occasionally, I’ll answer it, eyes screwed up against the tirade of bad news I always assume is coming my way when I get an outta-the-blue call.