You might know my story by now. I was upskirted at a festival in 2017. After running to the police with the phone, the picture and the one of the men, I was told that nothing could be done.

I had done everything that we ask victims of sexual assault and harassment to do but apparently, I still couldn’t prosecute. And for the ﬁrst time in my life, I was angry enough to do something about it. Anything.

I looked into the law and discovered that upskirting wasn’t a sexual oﬀence in England and Wales, even though it had been in Scotland for 10 years. I decided that enough was enough. Throughout my life I’d put up with having obscenities shouted at me from cars and having my bum grabbed in bars. I even had a stalking case against a man from school for two years.