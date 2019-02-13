How a solo Valentine’s Day taught me to be alone without feeling lonely

I tried not to let thoughts of cuddled-up couples and happy groups of friends cloud my mind. This was exactly where I needed to be – this could be my escape. Let me explain: Van Morrison is the anchor to my childhood, and a musician who is intertwined in my mind with my dad. He was the first dance song played at my parent’s wedding, the soundtrack to every family holiday we’d ever had, and the music my dad used to sing to me when I was a child.

I had seen Morrison perform twice before, and both times he was flawless. Both times I had also been sitting next to my dad. “How lucky are we,” he had said each time.

I’ve always known that, when it comes to my dad, I am indeed lucky. He’s always been a constant in my life, and has been unwavering in offering support, advice, and perspective when I seem to lose it. We’re both so similar that at times it can seem like we’re the same person. We have the same struggles and the same strengths, and both think Astral Weeks is Morrison’s best album.