Vegan one-pot meals: 8 delicious vegan recipes to cook tonight
This Veganuary, we’re keen to up our veggie intake. And whether you’re experimenting with eating purely plant-based meals, or need a warming new staple for meat-free Mondays, these vegan one-pot meals can be ready on the table in under an hour – and make for brilliant leftovers the next day, too.
January is officially here, which means we’re craving quick, comforting dinners that will stave off the post-festive slump – specifically, satisfying plant-based dishes that we can add to our weeknight repertoire.
Which is why we’ve scoured the blogs of our favourite vegan influencers and chefs (most of whom also have brilliant new vegan cookbooks which are well worth adding to your Christmas list, too) to pull together a whole host of new vegan dinner ideas.
These midweek meal-friendly, plant-based dishes are not only ready in under 45 minutes – they’re also one-pot recipes so skimp on just one thing: the washing up.
Here are eight warming one-pot vegan recipes to try tonight, from a seasonal 15-minute stew to a new weeknight pasta staple.
Vegan Thai red curry
Vegan tofu spaghetti in a tomato sauce
Vegan Moroccan spiced lentil and chickpea soup
Vegan cauliflower alfredo
Vegan cauliflower and aubergine curry
Vegan Japanese-inspired noodle soup
Vegan ultimate winter stew
Vegan rainbow chard, red bean and peanut stew
This piece was originally published in October 2019
Additional images: Unsplash