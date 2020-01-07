Long Reads

Vegan one-pot meals: 8 delicious vegan recipes to cook tonight

This Veganuary, we’re keen to up our veggie intake. And whether you’re experimenting with eating purely plant-based meals, or need a warming new staple for meat-free Mondays, these vegan one-pot meals can be ready on the table in under an hour – and make for brilliant leftovers the next day, too.

January is officially here, which means we’re craving quick, comforting dinners that will stave off the post-festive slump – specifically, satisfying plant-based dishes that we can add to our weeknight repertoire.

Which is why we’ve scoured the blogs of our favourite vegan influencers and chefs (most of whom also have brilliant new vegan cookbooks which are well worth adding to your Christmas list, too) to pull together a whole host of new vegan dinner ideas

Vegan one-pot meals: We're craving hearty vegan comfort food like soups, stews and curries now it's turning colder.

These midweek meal-friendly, plant-based dishes are not only ready in under 45 minutes – they’re also one-pot recipes so skimp on just one thing: the washing up.

Here are eight warming one-pot vegan recipes to try tonight, from a seasonal 15-minute stew to a new weeknight pasta staple.

  • Vegan Thai red curry

    Time: 30 minutes

    Popular vegan blogger Angela Liddon (aka Oh She Glows) has a cult following among plant-based foodies thanks to her fresh and flavoursome approach to eating. Her Thai-inspired curry recipe was made in an instant pot (a type of slow cooker), but works just as well on the hob.

    Get the full recipe

  • Vegan tofu spaghetti in a tomato sauce

    Time: approx. 30 minutes

    This spaghetti recipe from UK-based blogger Nadia is the ultimate in midweek comfort food: flavoursome, moreish and quick to make. Plus, it’s gluten-free. The trick is to bake the tofu so it doesn’t go soggy.

    Get the full recipe

  • Vegan Moroccan spiced lentil and chickpea soup

    Time: 45 minutes

    Rebel Recipes’ Niki has been vegan since she first started cooking as a teen, so you can rely on her to serve up seriously tasty plant-based ideas. Make a big batch of this smoky, wholesome soup tonight and you’ve got lunch all week.

    Get the full recipe

  • Vegan cauliflower alfredo

    Time: 25 minutes

    Pasta sauce doesn’t come much more indulgent than west London blogger Romy’s super-creamy alfredo. Made from cauliflower, white miso paste and soy milk, this dish is sure to satisfy if you’re new to plant-based eating and craving cheese.

    Get the full recipe

  • Vegan cauliflower and aubergine curry

    Time: 40 minutes

    Some of our favourite winter veg gets an upgrade thanks to the garam masala in this wholesomely fragrant curry recipe. Add fresh or powdered chilli to pack a cold-busting punch.

    Get the full recipe

  • Vegan Japanese-inspired noodle soup

    Time: 30 minutes

    Noodle soup is our go-to cold weather take away lunch, but seems like a bit of a faff to recreate at home. Well, not anymore! This Japanese-inspired broth, dreamed up by famous vegan blogger Rita Serano, is packed with smoked tofu, gomasio sesame salt and spring onions – and on the table in just 30 minutes.

    Get the full recipe

  • Vegan ultimate winter stew

    Time: 30 minutes

    London-based vegan recipe creator Rachel Ama has clocked up seriously impressive views on YouTube for her simple plant-based dishes. The video alone for this meat-free stew is making us salivate, especially that “buttery mash”.

    Watch Rachel make the full recipe

  • Vegan rainbow chard, red bean and peanut stew

    Time: 15 minutes

    Didn’t think you could whip up a dinner this good in just 15 minutes? Vegan chef and writer Katy Beskow wants everyone to enjoy delicious plant-based food, so she’s taken the stress out of getting started with a cookbook packed full of 15-minute recipes. Our favourite? This creamy and comforting rainbow chard, red bean and peanut stew.

    Get the full recipe

This piece was originally published in October 2019

Additional images: Unsplash