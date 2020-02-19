“Why it’s time to show vegans more respect in the workplace”

In the last few years, veganism has been one of the hottest topics of conversation. The environmental challenges we are facing as a planet – and the consequent newfound awareness that, to change things, we must act – has put the plant-based lifestyle under the spotlight like never before.

A lot of people like to call it a fad, or think of it as just another ‘weird’ diet that’s enjoying its 15 minutes of fame, but the vegan way of life has been around for years. After all, The Vegan Society was founded almost 80 years ago, by Donald Watson in 1944. This same charity has just created a guide to help employers be more mindful of their vegan employees’ needs and, once again, it has sparked debate around veganism as a whole.