When did tracking a woman’s ‘body count’ become such a thing?

The idea that women’s sexuality is something to be policed and monitored is ever present, depicted in Shakespeare and on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Princesses should be pure and pop stars ought to save it for someone special. In Western cultures, in the decades since the introduction of the pill and as the power of religious organisations has diminished, it has become common to have sex before marriage. Still, though, it’s best not to have too many sexual partners: that’s the message women get.

From Miranda’s closely guarded purity in The Tempest to Britney Spears’s disputed virginity in the 1990s, women have been expected to strike a perfect balance between being sexually desirable and respectably chaste. The #BodyCount trend is just the latest iteration of an ongoing sexual standard.

Of course, since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, it has been possible to rebel against that in many cultures – but if you are a woman who speaks openly about enjoying sex with multiple partners, you can expect to encounter rage and ridicule, whether that’s on TikTok or in the mainstream press.

“Women have always been shamed for having multiple sexual partners, whereas men have been celebrated. The #BodyCount hashtag is just a new way of getting that message out there,” says Grace Alice O’Shea, a sex and intimacy educator.

“At its core, there is a great fear of women. A lot of people are actually afraid of what women could do if they were to live their lives without shame – if they were to live their lives in a way that men are allowed to live their lives,” she posits. “Historically, women had no say over how many children they had. And when you have women having children regularly, that keeps women at home, it keeps them occupied, it gets tiring. That’s only changed in the last few decades, with the introduction of birth control.”

The prospect of a woman having a high number of sexual partners and enjoying her sexuality frightens people, O’Shea says, because “it symbolises something much bigger. It symbolises that women aren’t as easy to control now. It’s not as easy to keep us at home and keep us busy and keep us distracted.”