We all like to think that we have the courage to speak out against injustice; to go public about wrongdoing; to tell truth to power. Until called on to do so, we all like to believe that we have the mettle to confront anyone from politicians to landlords, bosses to ex-boyfriends, bank managers, headteachers, priests, bouncers, letting agents, colleagues and local councillors.

And yet, over the last few years, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, we have learned that doing so is never simple, never without risk. Even I - a white, middle class, university-educated woman with all the explicit and unspoken privilege those markers afford me – cannot imagine doing what Virginia Roberts Giuffre has done. I wish we all had her courage; and that no woman would ever again suffer her experience.