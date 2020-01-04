The last month of 2019 was dominated by news of the general election, Brexit and Boris Johnson.

And whether you woke up feeling jubilant or gutted on results day, it’s important to remember that casting a political vote is not the only way you can effect change. You can give your time, your cash or even your belongings to directly help people in your local community. From talking to your aged neighbour, to volunteering at a food bank or raising money for your local women’s refuge centre, there are plenty of ways to get stuck in.