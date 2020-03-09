We always said that if we reached a certain age without finding anyone to go out with, we’d marry each other.

We’re hazy on what the cut-off age was – hilariously, I think it was 40, while she says it was even younger – but we both remember the pact. It was the kind of plan you hatch when you’re 14 and attending an all-girls’ school, where boys are a mythical species glimpsed only occasionally through a fog of Lynx Africa.

So we decided we’d marry each other and live out our days in platonic bliss, wearing our matching glitter denim jackets and snort-laughing at our own stupidity.