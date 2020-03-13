“How it feels to be planning a wedding while my mum recovers from cancer”

Mel Pearson, online counselling lead at Sue Ryder, the charity that supports people through the most difficult times of their lives, shares her advice.

1. Plan in advance: What do you think might be the most difficult obstacles for you on the day? Think about how you would like to respond to questions or situations in advance, so you don’t feel as much anxious anticipation. Communicate your needs to others. People are not always aware of how you may be feeling or what support you might need.

2. Seek out support. During difficult times, it’s important to seek out support from an understanding friend or family member. If there is no-one immediately around to help, consider reaching out to a support service.

3. Be accepting of your experience. It may seem a big ask to allow yourself to feel or express sad emotions on what is considered to be a ‘happy occasion’. Acknowledge your feelings and allow yourself to feel sad. If you need some private time, remove yourself from the situation for a few minutes of quiet contemplation.

4. Involve your loved one. If your loved one is not able to attend the special day or you have lost someone important in your life, include them in the day. This can be a shared or private activity, such as talking with other people about the person, writing them a letter or performing a meaningful act such as planting a tree or lighting a candle in their memory.

5. Last but not least, be kind to yourself. Don’t place yourself under too much pressure to be ‘OK’. Emotions come and go and like waves, they can wash over us and seem overwhelming. Allow yourself to feel and experience and know that in time, the waves will eventually recede.