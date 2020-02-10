“No, praising a woman for her ‘post-baby body’ is not a compliment”

Sure, it feels like a compliment, and it’s usually meant as such. But surely, in this somewhat enlightened day and age, we can see that congratulating someone for losing weight can be just as unhealthy as shaming them for not. The reason it feels like a compliment is because, as women, we’ve been conditioned to believe that the way our body looks is one of the most important and defining things about us.

Obviously, I’m not aiming this at people who actually do wish to talk about their weight. I’m also not dismissing those who are proud of weight loss or gain for health reasons, say, or claiming that genuine concerns cannot be raised between loved ones. I’m also, by the by, not saying you shouldn’t be proud of your body whatever it looks like. You absolutely should.

Instead, I am specifically talking about what that casual ‘You look great, so slim!’ comment-as-a-compliment reveals; that no matter the age or person or context, women’s bodies are still up for discussion by friends and strangers alike.