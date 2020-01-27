What causes irregular periods? A gynaecologist answers all our most Googled questions

4. Hypothalamic amenorrhoea (HA) – this is a long and scary sounding name for something that I’m seeing very often. Basically, it means the hypothalamus area of the brain doesn’t get the correct signals to make all the hormones that you need for a regular menstrual cycle.

Why would that happen? Because our modern lifestyles consisting of hectic schedules, lack of sleep, restrictive eating patterns and over-exercising are all a source of chronic stress that send signals to our brain to say ‘stop this flogged-to-the-bone body from wasting energy by having a period’. These stressors deplete the body of the energy it requires to make the hormones in the first place.

From an evolutionary point of view, this is nature’s way of ensuring you don’t get pregnant in a situation where you may not have the energy to sustain a pregnancy and a child, in times of famine and siege. Yet in today’s times, that probably translates instead to a 6am bootcamp class, followed by a full-to-the-brim inbox, a barely-there salad for lunch, an afternoon of back-to-back meetings followed by a work social event and a 9.30pm train home. The result can be either very infrequent periods or, in some women that I’ve seen, years without a period at all.

On a less extreme end of the spectrum, this can also be the reason why your period might not come at quite the time you’re expecting it if you are travelling across time zones or have short bursts of stress, such as a work deadline, a wedding, or a house purchase.