So how did a term that’s strongly embedded in black history and social justice get appropriated by the masses? “Stay woke”, like many other AAVE (African-American Vernacular English) expressions, entered popular culture, becoming the latest “cool” word to use. This not only erased all the socio-political connotations, but made it gimmicky.

In 2016, MTV referred to the phrase as “teen slang.” During this time, the culture around wokeness was at its height. Everyone was getting cancelled and wokeness became performative and commercialised, with brands getting it wrong all the time. Remember that embarrassing Kendall Jenner Pepsi advert? Set at a protest, white saviour Kendall saved the day by handing a police officer a Pepsi can. The ad was pulled the day after airing, after it was criticised for exploiting the Black Lives Matter protests.

The overuse of wokeness in the wrong context not only erased the etymology, but also paved a way for it to be capitalised on. Google “woke T-shirt” and you’ll find 71 million results as well as an independent fashion label called Woke selling woke T-shirts for around $30 each. Unfortunately, this is the kind of disingenuous culture that’s been created around it.