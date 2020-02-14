“I have a wife and a girlfriend”: is polyamory the biggest dating trend for 2020?

The admission felt both crushing and liberating, all at once. We still loved each other deeply and felt committed to one another as people, yet also wanted to explore sexually, maybe romantically, with others. For a while we felt quite doomed. Both of us had had affairs before, and didn’t want to lie anymore; it was disrespectful and destructive and, for me at least, made looking at myself in the mirror hard to handle.

But what did it mean, to want someone else as well? We didn’t know much else other than the socially conditioned norm – that just having such romantic desires for someone else, let alone acting on them, probably meant that our time as a couple should come to an end. This felt wasteful and short-sighted. Why should we throw away all we had built over the years? We still loved and fancied one another – we just also fancied other people. What if there was a different, more suitable, paradigm? Could we try to allow each other the freedom to pursue other connections, whilst also remaining together as a couple? Perhaps that was ludicrous, but shouldn’t we at least give it a try?