The misconceptions around shamanism are many and varied, Durek says. When I ask him about them, he laughs. “They think that we’re all going to be walking around with feathers,” he says. When we meet, Durek is wearing a T-shirt and jeans, with some long beads and an embroidered bolero. “I have friends that dress in ceremonial garb but on an average day they are wearing jeans, or they’re wearing a suit and a tie,” he says. “We’re a part of this world too.”

There are different kinds of shamans that connect to different kinds of energies. Durek has relationships with many kinds of spirits, he says, from the water spirits to the fire spirits and the electrical spirits, all of which he calls upon in his healing sessions. He is a third generation healer who began his training in California at the age of 12. Now, he travels the world healing people. The idea in each of his sessions is to isolate the negative energy in your body, understand where it’s coming from and expunge it, once and for all. Usually, people cough, burp or vomit out that negative energy.

So, kind of like a therapy session. (If you thought this was getting a bit Goop-y, just you wait.) “All I’m here to do is to bring people back to the root and tell people to stop complicating their life,” Durek explains. “Simplify, subtract, live a good life. Don’t spend 20 years in therapy when you can have one or two sessions with me and be done.”