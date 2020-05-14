“I don’t believe in soulmates – there’s more than one person for everyone”

I didn’t always feel comfortable thinking about love in this way. I used to sell every partner the dream, as though they were the one and I was made for them. Now, knowing that my partner and I would both be OK after some time if we broke up means that I don’t resent her, or feel trapped like I sometimes did in my past relationships. I’m so glad our love wasn’t ordained by the cosmos, because it means I don’t have to believe that however she behaves, that’s just what I have to put up with or deserve.

A friend once described my understanding of love, of how it is a choice, as “clinical”. But I just think that falling in love should be a risk we take with our eyes wide open. You should know you could get your heart broken. It won’t stop heartbreak from happening, but it might at least lesson the shock.

What I want from romance is a choice. And right now, I’m ecstatic with mine.