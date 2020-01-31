The coronavirus has exposed an undercurrent of racism towards Asian women

As a Chinese woman, I find that the words “East-Asian women” always come with connotations here in the West. We’re skinny, timid, soft-skinned, submissive, sexually liberated – a mystery that’s full of contradictions.

These ideas have come from nowhere, and they’re certainly not new. For a long time, “Orientalism” – the West’s colonial representations of “The East” – has been dominated by racist depictions of dirty men and of exoticised women; “yellow peril”, an idea popularised by Hollywood, long portrayed the inherent dangers of Far Eastern cultures.

Ideas of South-East Asians being carriers of infectious diseases also tainted immigrants into America and Europe in the late 19th century. Asian women, in particular, found themselves depicted as insidious dangers – the semi-clad ‘Femme Fatales’ of imperial courts and harems ruining unsuspecting white men.