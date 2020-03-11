I was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2017, after three to four years of struggling with heavy and painful periods. For years the doctors told me I was constipated, which obviously wasn’t the case.

One week, I had an ambulance out to see me four times and had to be given morphine just to get me down the stairs. After this, medical professionals finally started to take my pain seriously, and I was given an emergency diagnostic laparoscopy which eventually gave me the diagnosis.

My photography project started just after I was diagnosed, because I wanted to photograph my body after surgery to document the process. I then decided I wanted to start photographing other women with the condition in September 2019 after I had a second laparoscopy.