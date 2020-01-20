What is HPV? (And what does HPV stand for?)

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a really common virus. There are over 200 different types of HPV and most are harmless, although there are some types which can cause cancer to develop. Your immune system usually gets rid of HPV, often without you ever knowing you had it.

How do you get HPV?

HPV is usually passed on through sexual contact, including penetrative sex, oral sex, fingering or sharing sex toys. However, unlike most STIs it can’t be treated and can’t always be prevented. Practising safe sex, such as using condoms, can reduce your risk of getting HPV, but not fully protect against it.

Is HPV an STD?

HPV is really common and so shouldn’t have stigma associated with it, so we’re encouraging people not to call it an STI or STD.

How many people have HPV?

Most people! It’s estimated that around 8 in 10 men and women will have HPV at some point in their life. It can be passed on from the very first time you have sexual contact and can live undetected for many years.