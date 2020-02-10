“What spending a year cooking with grandmothers taught me about love”

Locked in a bathroom, hot tears streaming down my face and my heart on fire, I came to a realisation.

I’d just listened to my best friend’s grandmother describe the moment that her husband of 60 years died, right in front of her. It was then that I realised how important the project we’d embarked on together was.

Unwittingly, my friend and I had been picking up relationship advice from marriage experts for a year. And I don’t mean relationship counsellors – rather, we had spent the past 12 months talking to grandmothers from all across the world.