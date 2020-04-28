“I want my experiences of postnatal depression to help other women feel less alone”

The first time I had postnatal depression, it took me completely by surprise. I’d heard of the condition but I wasn’t too worried about it – I just didn’t think it would happen to me.

But I knew early on after giving birth to my first son, James, that something wasn’t right. I was expecting to have the baby blues but I remember thinking, if this is the baby blues, then it’s extreme. I knew I needed help.

Everyone’s experience of postnatal depression is different, but for me, I felt sad all the time. It was as though I didn’t feel up to looking after my son. I would never have harmed my baby, and I didn’t consider suicide. But I do remember thinking I wanted to be poorly enough so that I’d have to be in hospital and someone else would have to look after James. I almost felt like a child myself, as though I was helpless – nothing was coming naturally to me.