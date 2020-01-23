“My postpartum psychosis made me believe I was Cameron Diaz”

This idea had come to me a few moments before, while I was sitting in the waiting room, flicking through a glossy celebrity magazine. I had become convinced that the famous people I saw in the pages were friends of mine, convinced that the other people in the waiting room were staring at me and then looking away was because I was also famous, rather than, as is more likely, I was acting strangely.

I turned a page and saw a grainy, long-distance paparazzi shot of Cameron Diaz on a beach wearing a light blue shirt and pale cut off shorts, identical to my favourite beach outfit. The realisation that I was Cameron Diaz hit me, and I can barely remember being called into the doctor’s office and lying on the examination couch.

The doctor was apologising profusely, dabbing at my wound, but her words barely registered. I was too busy pondering what I was doing in Australia married to a ‘civilian’, while also being one of the world’s most beautiful women.