“How my parents’ bravery, love and strength got us through the Windrush scandal”

The carousel of smells that ran through my parents’ home was one of the things that made my childhood and older years so precious, even though I took being the child of Caribbean parents for granted.

I thought everyone had family gatherings and Christmas dinners littered with sweet drinks from back home, such as Sorrel, a dark red beverage made with petals from the sorrel plant, or homemade ginger beer. My dad would often frequent the kitchen on a Sunday morning, making salt fish for breakfast. My mum was always the one preparing the feasts before Christmas and Easter when we would see other culinary delights hit our tables. From curry goat and chicken to roti, my upbringing was great.

But, until recently, I didn’t fully grasp the effort it had taken my parents and those of their generation to bring this amazing culture to the UK.