“Jennifer Aniston loves Transcendental Meditation, but here’s what happened when I tried it”

Despite this small setback, I went home, excited and ready for this new, chilled life I was about to embark on. But, after my 20 minute evening practise, the pronunciation of my mantra was back on my mind. I had a headache and annoyingly, the meditation didn’t feel effortless at all. A few days passed, and I still felt the same struggle. So at my follow-up session, I explained to my teacher that I was really struggling with it. She assured me it would take time, and told me not to focus on it too much. When I asked David about this, he said: “The mantra doesn’t mean anything, and that might cause some people to have trouble remembering it at first, but that’s completely normal.”

I gave it a month, but the headaches didn’t stop and my mantra was still driving me mad. TM was the opposite of relaxing and I found myself struggling to carve out time for it twice a day. I went back for my follow-up sessions, and with the help of a teacher to guide me through the practise, it was a lot easier to still my mind. But this was no different to how I’d felt after mindfulness or shavasana at the end of a yoga class. I was yet to feel any of the very specific benefits I’d anticipated. Was I feeling balanced, calm and energised? Nope. I felt frustrated that my mind seemed busier and more hectic than before I’d started TM. It was more of a chore than something I looked forward to.