As things escalated – the phone calls became more frequent, the messages more twisted in sentiment – I received a call. He was in his car. He told me that he would crash it and end his own life if I didn’t agree to see him. I reached out to his friends and begged them to reason with him, terrified of what extreme behaviour he was capable of. Their response brimmed with blame. “You and I both know he’s a good guy but he’s heartbroken. He’s just fighting for you. He’s being punished for how he feels.”

In the midst of these misguided messages I felt endlessly guilty. I became convinced that I had driven my harasser to act the way he did and that I was overreacting to his threatening behaviour. Perhaps his actions were, in fact, perfectly in proportion to the rejection I had dished out. When rom-coms tell us that to be pursued is the pinnacle of love, it becomes difficult to untangle idealism from reality.

This mindset was so prevalent that when friends began to urge me to go to the police, horrified by how things had escalated, I was resistant. How could I report someone for behaviour that I had surely caused? And how could I explain feeling so threatened by a shower of attention and gifts – the very things that we are told represent real romance?