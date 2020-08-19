Scott says that without all of this, we may feel we are not achieving anything with our time and therefore we question our worth and purpose. We may be discovering a need to constantly prove our worth or that we struggle to value ourselves without the external validation. Some may feel guilt at being paid to not work when others are on the front line or losing their job. This again can tap into feelings of not being worthy.

However, other people can react differently and take a more positive approach: “Some may have stepped back and realised that they are overly dependent on external means of measuring their worth or coping with feelings. They have taken this time to think instead about their core values, to ask themselves what they want their purpose and motivation to be. To ask ‘How do I want to feel at the end of each day?’ rather than ‘What do I want to have achieved?’.”

Stylist spoke with three women who were furloughed to find out what their varying experiences have been like.