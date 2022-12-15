“The ayahuasca blew me to pieces”: what happens when the search for spirituality goes wrong?

As interest has grown, so has the number of healers jumping on the bandwagon. In the absence of any regulation, however, this means “anyone can stick a brass plate outside their door with the word ‘shaman’ on it,” says Simon Buxton, founder of The Sacred Trust, a not-for-profit shamanic training organisation. In Britain, there is no national register of properly trained shamanic practitioners. Although there are certificates aplenty – for courses as short as a weekend – shamanic qualifications don’t exist. Traditionally, however, the term “shaman” is an honour “bestowed upon you by your community,” explains Buxton and is not something a healer would use to describe themself. “That’s as absurd as calling yourself a hero,” he adds.

The origin of shamanism, meanwhile, is still under debate – some academics believe it began in Siberia, with evidence of its existence dating back to Palaeolithic times. Others believe it exists in all hunter-gatherer societies, with shamans interacting with the spirit world on behalf of their communities.

Part of the problem is that shamanism isn’t well understood in the UK. Add to that a certain glamour around it, and anything “shamanic” becomes catnip to spiritual questers. My research unearthed a £777 “sacred plant medicine” course that was actually an elaborate sales pitch for £300 essential oils. One woman told me that a Dorset-based “shaman” tried to convince her that if only she’d submit to his “sacred-spot massage” (ie, vaginal), her problems would disappear. Another recounted how she’d gone on a shaman-led “vision quest”, where attendees fasted and camped for four days alone in the wilderness, with no phone. When she was caught in a storm, she feared for her life, knowing the shaman was over an hour away by car.

“I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve done something that I consider truly healing,” says the British shamanic practitioner Eddy Elsey, who is campaigning for the public to be more cynical of western shamanism, “but I’d need at least five or six arms to count the things that didn’t help – or worse, set me back.” Elsey, who has been practising for five years, including as resident spiritual practitioner at London’s Mandrake Hotel until recently, is calling for people “to ask the right questions of western shamanism”. While admitting that shamanism “saved” his life (having suffered with depression, OCD and deep anxiety, which “psychotherapy couldn’t heal”), Elsey warns that “there are so many teachers teaching bad things and treating people badly”.