“The ayahuasca blew me to pieces”: what happens when the search for spirituality goes wrong?
The latest census revealed a twelvefold increase in people identifying as shamanic followers in Britain, but there are dangers without regulation, writes Fleur Britten.
“I started going down the spirituality rabbit hole when I split from my husband a couple of years ago,” says Anna, 45, from Somerset. “I was really going through the wringer, so I booked an ayahuasca ceremony in Spain I’d heard about from a friend. Midway through, the 40-something Spanish shaman disappeared with his girlfriend. I drank way too much ayahuasca and was blown to pieces. When I got home, my vision was blurred, I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t even write my name. It was a week before I was myself again. Looking back, it was complete malpractice.”
In recent years, shamanic healing – the practice of resolving physical or emotional issues with “guidance” from the spirit world, as channelled by a shamanic practitioner – has surged in popularity in Britain. The latest census revealed a twelvefold increase in those identifying as shamanic followers in the past 10 years, while the practice’s ascension in pop culture is undeniable. Actor-turned-wellness-guru Gwyneth Paltrow seeks out the services of healer Durek Verrett, who goes by Shaman Durek, and Paltrow refers to as her “light in shining armour”, while author Michael Pollan wrote extensively on indigenous shamanism in his recent, bestselling book How To Change Your Mind. It’s inevitable, then, that regular folk are also seeking out these transformative experiences.
As interest has grown, so has the number of healers jumping on the bandwagon. In the absence of any regulation, however, this means “anyone can stick a brass plate outside their door with the word ‘shaman’ on it,” says Simon Buxton, founder of The Sacred Trust, a not-for-profit shamanic training organisation. In Britain, there is no national register of properly trained shamanic practitioners. Although there are certificates aplenty – for courses as short as a weekend – shamanic qualifications don’t exist. Traditionally, however, the term “shaman” is an honour “bestowed upon you by your community,” explains Buxton and is not something a healer would use to describe themself. “That’s as absurd as calling yourself a hero,” he adds.
The origin of shamanism, meanwhile, is still under debate – some academics believe it began in Siberia, with evidence of its existence dating back to Palaeolithic times. Others believe it exists in all hunter-gatherer societies, with shamans interacting with the spirit world on behalf of their communities.
Part of the problem is that shamanism isn’t well understood in the UK. Add to that a certain glamour around it, and anything “shamanic” becomes catnip to spiritual questers. My research unearthed a £777 “sacred plant medicine” course that was actually an elaborate sales pitch for £300 essential oils. One woman told me that a Dorset-based “shaman” tried to convince her that if only she’d submit to his “sacred-spot massage” (ie, vaginal), her problems would disappear. Another recounted how she’d gone on a shaman-led “vision quest”, where attendees fasted and camped for four days alone in the wilderness, with no phone. When she was caught in a storm, she feared for her life, knowing the shaman was over an hour away by car.
“I can count on one hand the amount of times I’ve done something that I consider truly healing,” says the British shamanic practitioner Eddy Elsey, who is campaigning for the public to be more cynical of western shamanism, “but I’d need at least five or six arms to count the things that didn’t help – or worse, set me back.” Elsey, who has been practising for five years, including as resident spiritual practitioner at London’s Mandrake Hotel until recently, is calling for people “to ask the right questions of western shamanism”. While admitting that shamanism “saved” his life (having suffered with depression, OCD and deep anxiety, which “psychotherapy couldn’t heal”), Elsey warns that “there are so many teachers teaching bad things and treating people badly”.
Of particular concern is the popularity of plant medicine, illegal in the UK although an exciting area of study for its potential to treat depression and anxiety under controlled circumstances. “It’s like psychedelics are the answer to everything,” says Elsey, “but you don’t have to spend long on Google to find examples of shamans abusing people psychologically or sexually during plant ceremonies.” A recent study published last month in the journal PLOS Global Public Health, meanwhile, reported that over half of the 10,000 participants experienced negative mental health effects while on ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic brew often used in these ceremonies.
On top of this, Elsey reports that many traditional elements of shamanic practice – such as sacred songs, preparatory diets and reintegration (the process of safely returning people to normality following a ceremony) – are often omitted. “People are doing it in warehouses in Hackney and wondering why their lives fall apart,” he adds.
It’s easy to see how western shamanism can create a perfect storm of vulnerable, desperate people willing to try anything and unchecked healers, who, says Elsey, “are [often] seen as halfway between celebrity and deity. People drop their guard. It’s a recipe for disaster. At times, I got back thinking, ‘If a shaman can’t heal me, I’m doomed.’ It takes a lot to recover from that.”
Catherine Björksten, author of You Are Loved: Essential Spirit Guides And Guardians, believes many are too eager to “drink the kool aid” of shamanism: “A lot of clients don’t see what someone more trained would.” Traditionally, she adds, “You’d know the person holding space for you.” Without this careful guidance, any sort of shamanic ritual can be “dangerous”, especially if the person is already in a vulnerable moment in their life.
The damage can be financial (a shamanic plant ceremony can range from £150 to £1,000 a night in the UK), emotional, mental and long-lasting. “A practitioner who doesn’t know what they’re doing is like a person firing a gun blindfolded,” says Elsey. One woman, whose shaman offered sexual “therapy” after she’d signed up for ayahuasca to heal her chronic fatigue (she declined), tells me she subsequently suffered a six-month mental health crisis requiring counselling: “That this is happening in the UK without any consequences – with a man like this taking people’s money and fucking with their heads – is awful.”
So how to experience shamanism safely? The best protection is your due diligence. “Ask them where and when they trained, in what, and for how long,” says Elsey. “Ask everything you’d ask anyone about to do serious work on you.” The Sacred Trust has a directory of its graduates, who, says Buxton, “have had to jump through various hoops” to prove their track record, including providing 50 named case studies, and at least three whose malady dramatically improved.
Given society’s increased awareness around mental wellbeing in recent years, the rise of spiritual questing in the UK is not surprising. Shamanism in its true, traditional form has been tried and tested over millennia, and, if done properly, is believed to be an effective form of healing. Ultimately, it’s about doing your homework and asking around for credible practitioners. “My first three shamans were useless, then I found a good one and was able to put myself back together,” says Elsey. “You have to find the gold.”
Images: Getty