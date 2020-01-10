In the midst of this miserable period, I decided I wanted to push my body a bit, if only to break out of my head. Running seemed like the easiest option. I could do it in the dark, making me near-invisible, and I could try it out without worrying about kit, or form, or expense. I started slowly, without making any big promises to myself about races or marathons. Instead, I did just a few minutes at a time, never pushing myself much, just building it up gently.

Once I’d done a few weeks of this, I downloaded the Couch to 5k app and worked up to the eventual goal of running 5km without stopping. Achieving that made me feel like I could fly. Finishing the programme could have been the end of that strange experiment, were it not for the fact that I felt better than I had done in years - both mentally and physically.