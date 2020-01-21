Back in the autumnal glow of October, I called one of my oldest friends on WhatsApp.

She’d recently given birth to her first child, a daughter called R. My friend’s image popped up on my phone screen and I was slightly blindsided. We wouldn’t normally use the video function. But what did I know? A lot had changed since we’d last spoken. I’d gotten a haircut, she’d given birth to a tiny human.

The video connected and I realised that her husband was joining the conversation, too. I suddenly twigged the rationale behind the video – they wanted to ask me to be their daughter’s godmother. Such a monumental question merited a face-to-face interaction.

I was thrilled. Beyond thrilled, in fact. I was glowing.