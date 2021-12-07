The danger of MLMs

MLMs are often referred to as “cult-like” by critics, with upline managers who are constantly pushing for more recruitment and investment to keep the chain going.

Though Rowe herself has never been involved with an MLM, she says that her research has given her insight into how financially, mentally and socially damaging MLMs can be for women.

“I’ve spoken to people that have had marriages and relationships ruined because of the financial stress caused by the constant pressure to enlist,” she tells Stylist.

Rowe explains that MLMs can be particularly dangerous as, unlike the US, the UK doesn’t have a federal trade commission to regulate and investigate these companies. “In the UK, there’s a massive lack of regulation because there’s nobody stopping them. Just because something is legal, doesn’t make it right.”

Ruby* has experience of being in an MLM. “I had dropped out of university and felt like a bit of a failure because I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she tells Stylist. “But when I joined an MLM and started getting involved with the idea of being my own boss and having the freedom to work from anywhere, I really thought I was going to make it.”

Ruby worked her way up to having over 60 people in her team by the time she left, something she says she feels guilty about. “I was that person that used to say: ‘It isn’t a pyramid scheme, it isn’t a pyramid scheme’ and I’d never intentionally scam people. But I’m the reason those people got involved, some of them my family and friends, and when they lost money, I felt like it was partly because of me.”

Ruby stresses that her problem with MLMs lies within the industry itself, not the people involved. “There are some lovely people that work in MLMs and I respect them and their decisions; I just want to share the truth of my experience.”

“If people are happy and want to remain in one, that’s fine. But if you’re losing money and are thinking about getting out, there are people to talk to.”

Stylist reached out to a number of MLMs but received no comments on the allegations of exploitation and steep financial losses being experienced by members.