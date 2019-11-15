Earlier this summer, Teresa Pearce popped into a supermarket just outside Erith and Thamesmead, her constituency on the London-Kent border. It was late, and the store was quiet. As Pearce paid for her groceries, she chatted with the woman behind the till about the lottery – a normal, everyday conversation.

Yet when Pearce left the shop and got into her car, she felt strangely emotional. It was, she says, the first time a member of the public “had spoken to me kindly, in an ordinary way, for months”. She remembers thinking: “This must be what it’s like to be normal.”

Pearce, who was first elected as a Labour MP in 2010, is one of 19 female MPs who have stood down ahead of the snap general election on 12 December. In leaving, she is joined by five other women from her own party, as well as six Conservatives, four independent MPs, two from the Independent Group for Change and one Liberal Democrat.