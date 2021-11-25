Arévalo Gosen, 34, began her project in 2017. Over the last four years, she’s visited 15 detentions centres and four prisons in Venezuela and El Salvador and is expanding her work to other South American countries to shine a light on how women are treated in their retrospective justice system.

Under Venezuelan law, women should only be held before trial for 45 days, however, various crises in the country mean that procedural delays have become the norm and the detention centres and prisons are ever more overcrowded. Arévalo Gosen explains that many of the women are serving anticipated convictions regardless of what crime they’ve committed or their culpability. The reasons for many of the detentions are drug-related, robbery or of a political nature.

In many prisons, women – including trans women and children – are not separated from men, and there is no separation between convicted criminals and people awaiting trial. Pregnant women live in prison with infections and a lack of medical care.