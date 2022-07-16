Why does the world hate women’s nipples?

This practice allowed such women to leave their breasts “unused” or untouched by the demands of post-natal care, which in turn made them more desirable in appearance. “Breastfeeding changes the whole shape of the breast. You have inflation of the breasts with milk, and then deflation. When you finish breastfeeding that is considered the opposite of sexy. They become ‘saggy,’ which is a bad word. Not only is it geriatric and ageing – it’s related to mothers.”

She gives the example of a painting by Francois Clouet from 1571 titled A Lady in Her Bath. The woman in the foreground (thought to be King Henry II’s mistress) sits serenely, perky tits on display, while in the background a haggard-looking midwife feeds a baby with her much more ample bosom.

Subsequent fashions in France became very breast-focused – though, as Thornton points out, often these designs stopped just short of the nipple, or only grazed it. “Nipples are very idiosyncratic and specific,” she observes. “There’s so much variation between the nipple size, the areola, the colour.” Cleavage is more generic, allowing all of the sexual suggestibility without the display of difference. Of course, there were some famous outliers. Portraiture from the time features several notable nip slips, while women including natural philosopher and mathematician Émilie du Châtelet, and princess and party girl Pauline Bonaparte (sister to Napoleon) favoured rouge to make sure their nipples really took centre stage.

The subsequent acceptability and provocative potential of the nipple has waxed and waned. From Victorian puritanism to 1970s feminist activism to campaigns to ban Page 3 to contemporary movements like FEMEN, who organise topless protests, the nipple remains a fraught battleground and political tool. Sometimes men have joined the fight too. It was only in 1936 that men in the United States gained the right to go topless – the arrest of four men on Coney Island in 1930 led to widespread protest and an eventual change in the law.