Why does the world hate women’s nipples?

How women’s nipples became so disproportionately offensive: a history
From Florence Pugh’s pink Valentino dress and Janet Jackson’s infamous Super Bowl halftime show to 16th-century artwork and the historic demonisation of women’s bodies, nipples have caused disproportionate distress. Here, Rosalind Jana unpicks why, how and if that will ever really change.
During the fated summer of 1816 when the young Mary Shelley first dreamt up Frankenstein, her soon-to-be husband Percy Bysshe Shelley got freaked out by a ghost story. Exchanging poems and tales with the poet Lord Byron, one evening Shelley rushed from the room of their lakeside villa in Geneva. The source of his disquiet? A sudden vision of a woman with eyes on her breasts where there should be nipples.
You’d think that some similarly shocking vision had been unleashed last week, given the amount of commentary generated by Florence Pugh’s nipples. What did they do to incur such furore? Were they, too, replaced with some other far more disturbing body part, presenting their own moment of Gothic shock? Sadly, the truth is far more mundane. All the actor had to do to experience men rushing around in horror was make hers vaguely visible.
At Valentino’s haute couture show on 8 July, Pugh sat front row in bright pink. This colour is currently creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s favoured shade: a hot hue somewhere between raspberry and Barbie dreamhouse. Pugh’s sheer chiffon dress also happened to be translucent enough to reveal her nipples. Although many of the responses were positive, Pugh also received comments telling her to cover up and stop being attention seeking, as well as cruel comments about her appearance.
As she wrote on Instagram a day after posting some initial photos, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see.” In a long post lambasting the judgement she received on social media in response to her outfit choice, Pugh added “So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’.”
By now, it’s an old, old tale. One of sexist shaming and inescapable objectification. The female nipple has been a contentious body part for millennia. As Marilyn Yalom writes in A History of the Breast (1997), “the breast has been coded with ‘good’ and ‘bad’ connotations since the beginning of recorded time.”
According to Yalom, the ‘good’ breast is associated with nourishment, all the way from the days of ancient civilization through to Italian Renaissance paintings of the nursing Madonna. Conversely, the ‘bad’ breast is “an agent of enticement and even aggression.” Rather than being celebrated, it is both feared and desired. It is considered fundamentally inappropriate in public settings.
When did the ‘good’ breast become ‘bad’? When did Madonna become the whore? The truth, of course, is that history is long, cultures vary, and as with all the other ways in which the female body is policed, attitudes and laws pivot back and forth over time.
Joanna Bourke, Professor of History at Birkbeck, has previously lectured on the history of the breast. “The pre-ancient Greek world was really important, because then the nipple was revered… It had this ability to sustain life,” she explains when asked about era-defining shifts in our understanding of the nipple. “That changed with the rise of Christianity, and the rise of monotheistic religions, where the breast becomes something that is meant to be hidden, [and] women’s bodies themselves are seen as polluted.”
Any discussion of nipples and taboos quickly falls into this question of function, which in turn, becomes a question of what is expected of women’s bodies, and how they are used, controlled, and censored. Men also possess nipples. As Bourke points out in her lecture, between 30 and 60% of adolescent boys also develop breasts capable of producing milk – and can lactate with the right cocktail of hormones.
But it is the female nipple we associate almost exclusively with the act of nurture and the provision of nutrition. However, that same nipple has also been steadily sexualised and deemed indecent over the centuries, which is how we end up in a position today where it is still illegal in some US States for a woman to go topless in public.
Sarah Thornton is a sociologist who writes about art, design, and people. She is currently working on a book titled Uplifting Sagas: The Top Half of Women’s Liberation. After undergoing a double mastectomy and breast reconstruction in 2018, Thornton began thinking about the way we perceive breasts (or tits, to use her preferred word) – and what sort of place they occupy in the feminist movement. When it comes to the increased sexualisation of the nipple, she also points to 17th century France.
“Breasts became eroticised in Europe amongst the aristocracy with the systematic use of wet nursing,” she explains. Wet nursing was the practice of outsourcing breastfeeding – with richer women often sending their infants away to be fed and weaned by others.
This practice allowed such women to leave their breasts “unused” or untouched by the demands of post-natal care, which in turn made them more desirable in appearance. “Breastfeeding changes the whole shape of the breast. You have inflation of the breasts with milk, and then deflation. When you finish breastfeeding that is considered the opposite of sexy. They become ‘saggy,’ which is a bad word. Not only is it geriatric and ageing – it’s related to mothers.”
She gives the example of a painting by Francois Clouet from 1571 titled A Lady in Her Bath. The woman in the foreground (thought to be King Henry II’s mistress) sits serenely, perky tits on display, while in the background a haggard-looking midwife feeds a baby with her much more ample bosom.
Subsequent fashions in France became very breast-focused – though, as Thornton points out, often these designs stopped just short of the nipple, or only grazed it. “Nipples are very idiosyncratic and specific,” she observes. “There’s so much variation between the nipple size, the areola, the colour.” Cleavage is more generic, allowing all of the sexual suggestibility without the display of difference. Of course, there were some famous outliers. Portraiture from the time features several notable nip slips, while women including natural philosopher and mathematician Émilie du Châtelet, and princess and party girl Pauline Bonaparte (sister to Napoleon) favoured rouge to make sure their nipples really took centre stage.
The subsequent acceptability and provocative potential of the nipple has waxed and waned. From Victorian puritanism to 1970s feminist activism to campaigns to ban Page 3 to contemporary movements like FEMEN, who organise topless protests, the nipple remains a fraught battleground and political tool. Sometimes men have joined the fight too. It was only in 1936 that men in the United States gained the right to go topless – the arrest of four men on Coney Island in 1930 led to widespread protest and an eventual change in the law.
Much of our current frustration with the censure of female nipples comes down to good old fashioned double standards. Nearly a century later, women still aren’t afforded the same latitude to take their tops off – an especially aggrieving fact as we head towards a week where the UK may hit 40°C for the first time.
“Men don’t show up for work topless. No, it’s the beach. It’s the park on a really hot day. It’s jogging,” Thornton says. “All the places that men can be free, women should be free.” Online, too, women are frequently forced to cover up. Pugh finished her post with the words #freethefuckingnipple – referencing the movement spearheaded by Lina Esco in 2012 in response to Facebook’s (now Meta’s) community guidelines banning the display of women’s nipples.
Some have adopted humorous responses to this binary, retrograde approach. In 2014, the artist Micol Hebron developed an ‘acceptable (male) nipple template’ to use as a pasty over any potentially offending photos of nipples. Today nipples are allowed in various de-sexualised contexts (breastfeeding, post-mastectomy, gender confirmation surgery), but many images still fall foul of the algorithm.
The female nipple is frequently seen as being too much, and not enough. Like so many aspects of the body, it is charged with a series of contradictions and unnavigable expectations. Its very existence is often considered inappropriate or NSFW, even if it belongs to someone breastfeeding or sunbathing. If maternal, it may still be met with disgust or assumptions about gendered care. If non-maternal and visible, it’s considered fair game for commentary, leering and revulsion. A woman may be told, like Pugh, that her breasts are too small. Many more will be told that theirs are too big, too saggy, too lopsided, too sexually inflammatory – i.e. not palatable enough for the stringent demands of the male gaze. Even the mere outline of its appearance beneath clothing can be cause for condemnation or at the very least a leery headline from the Daily Mail. A nipple, let us not forget, is something you can be punished for. When Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast at the Super Bowl in 2005, it was her career that suffered rather than his.
Of course, a nipple can be both sexy and provocative. The fashion world knows that all too well – just think of Madonna’s Jean-Paul Gaultier outfit worn to the AmFAR gala in 1992. But women still so often have to fight to define sexiness and eroticism on their own terms, rather than the ones given to them.
So what are we to do with nipples? And is there any hope of liberation on the horizon? Bourke thinks that there may be solace – and great social possibility – found in our increasingly expansive understanding of gender. “We definitely still have this very gendered, encoded way of thinking about people, but I do take hope that change is coming, precisely because of the challenge [to convention posed by] queerness and trans identities,” she explains. Although gender non-conforming people have “been there for centuries, [now] it’s actually drawing mainstream attention to the problem of binary gender.”
At a point where many more people are able to express their gender with both greater freedom and greater fluidity, the idea of placing so much value and baggage on particular body parts feels not just increasingly outdated, but stupid. Long live the nipple. May it reign freely.
Images: Getty